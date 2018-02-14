7-Year-Old With Kidney Disease Surprised With Trip To Orlando

A brave seven-year-old boy is getting the trip of a lifetime thanks to the generosity of Tulsans.

Lucian has had kidney disease since birth.

Wednesday, his family learned that the non-profit Baking Memories 4 Kids will be taking him on an all-expense paid trip to several Orlando theme parks.

Baking Memories 4 Kids raises its money through donations at Tulsa-area Panera restaurants.