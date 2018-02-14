Burglary Suspect Calls To Apologize, Say's Victims Wife

Deputies arrest a suspect after the break-ins of at least seven different homes between Bristow and Stroud.

Darian Suits is charged with multiple felonies including 11 counts of 2nd-degree burglary.

The Sheriff's Office said he and a juvenile stole guns, hunting gear, and personal items totaling between $2,000 and $3,000.

In the small town of Milfay, residents are on guard.

"They're scared, everybody's like every vehicle that comes into town … we know every vehicle that drives by," said victim’s wife Kim Stevens.

Stevens said she's shocked after learning that two people who were suspected of breaking into her husband’s truck were also suspected of breaking into other vehicles during a string of overnight burglaries.

"Like what, here in Milfay a four block wide radius, really I couldn't believe it," said Stevens.

Stevens said the suspects took her husband’s hunting gear. Chief Deputy Fred Clark said one juvenile and a man named Darian Suits were arrested.

Suits is facing multiple counts of 2nd-degree burglary along with numerous other charges.

"Our deputies spent several days looking for him tracking down leads and trying to find him we were always like a step behind him but finally ended up he's in custody," said Chief Deputy Clark.

Stevens said nothing like this has ever happened while she's lived in the normally quiet town. She even said Suits even called her from jail to apologize.

"He was crying, very remorseful said he wanted to get help, he wants to be able to go to drug court and he doesn't want to be this," said Stevens.

The Creek County Sheriff's Office has been able to recover only some items. In the meantime, Stevens said she forgives Suits and just wants him to get help.

"They all need help, apparently everybody just wants to do things that they're not supposed to be doing," said Stevens.

Stevens said she was told her husband’s hunting gear was recovered, though others were not as lucky.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call them.