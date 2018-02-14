Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In 2015 Shooting Case

Photo of Deonte Conway from the Tulsa County Jail.

A Tulsa man pleads guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in a 2015 shooting.

Deonte Conway had been charged with murder in the death of Wayne Squires at the Brightwater Apartments.

Tulsa Police never gave a motive for the shooting.