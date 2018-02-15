Suspect's 'disturbing' social media posts being dissected

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

A former "Charles in Charge" actor says Scott Baio assaulted and "mentally tortured" him during their time together on the show in the 1980s.

A former "Charles in Charge" actor says Scott Baio assaulted and "mentally tortured" him during their time together on the show in the 1980s.

A new Texas nonprofit promoting crime victims' rights is opposing bipartisan efforts to end cash bail systems that have gained traction around the country.

A new Texas nonprofit promoting crime victims' rights is opposing bipartisan efforts to end cash bail systems that have gained traction around the country.

Traffic deaths on U.S. roads fell slightly in 2017 after two straight years of big increases, but a leading safety organization that compiled the numbers says it's no cause for celebration.

Traffic deaths on U.S. roads fell slightly in 2017 after two straight years of big increases, but a leading safety organization that compiled the numbers says it's no cause for celebration.

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

Shots fired: FBI seeking to determine why a black SUV carrying three men tried to enter top-secret intelligence site at Fort Meade but doesn't believe terrorism was reason.

Shots fired: FBI seeking to determine why a black SUV carrying three men tried to enter top-secret intelligence site at Fort Meade but doesn't believe terrorism was reason.

It's deadline day in Pennsylvania's gerrymandering case for Gov. Tom Wolf and others to submit maps of new congressional district boundaries that they want the state Supreme Court to adopt.

It's deadline day in Pennsylvania's gerrymandering case for Gov. Tom Wolf and others to submit maps of new congressional district boundaries that they want the state Supreme Court to adopt.

A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station.

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a best-selling author, actor, dedicated civil-rights activist, historian and legendary basketball player but never a big talker _ until now.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a best-selling author, actor, dedicated civil-rights activist, historian and legendary basketball player but never a big talker _ until now.

How Abdul-Jabbar became Kareem and decided to talk about it

How Abdul-Jabbar became Kareem and decided to talk about it

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). CORRECTS SPELLING TO MARJORY NOT MARJORIE Students are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, after a shooter opened fire on the ca...

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). Police and rescue vehicles are shown outside Broward Health North hospital, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, Fla. A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school Wednesday, killing people, sending students running ou...

(John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Medical personnel tend to a victim following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

By KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for "disciplinary reasons."

"I don't know the specifics," the sheriff said.

However, Victoria Olvera, a 17-year-old junior, said Cruz was expelled last school year after a fight with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. She said Cruz had been abusive to his girlfriend.

School officials said Cruz was attending another school in Broward County after his expulsion.

Cruz's mother Lynda Cruz died of pneumonia on Nov. 1 neighbors, friends and family members said, according to the Sun Sentinel. Cruz and her husband, who died of a heart attack several years ago, adopted Nikolas and his biological brother, Zachary, after the couple moved from Long Island in New York to Broward County.

The boys were left in the care of a family friend after their mother died, family member Barbara Kumbatovich, of Long Island, said.

Unhappy there, Nikolas Cruz asked to move in with a friend's family in northwest Broward. The family agreed and Cruz moved in around Thanksgiving. According to the family's lawyer, who did not identify them, they knew that Cruz owned the AR-15 but made him keep it locked up in a cabinet. He did have the key, however.

Jim Lewis said the family is devastated and didn't see this coming. They are cooperating with authorities, he said.

Broward County Mayor Beam Furr said during an interview with CNN that the shooter was getting treatment at a mental health clinic for a while, but that he hadn't been back to the clinic for more than a year.

"It wasn't like there wasn't concern for him," Furr said.

"We try to keep our eyes out on those kids who aren't connected ... Most teachers try to steer them toward some kind of connections. ... In this case, we didn't find a way to connect with this kid," Furr said.

Israel said investigators were dissecting the suspect's social media posts.

"And some of the things that have come to mind are very, very disturbing," he added without elaborating.

Daniel Huerfano, a student who fled Wednesday's attack, said he recognized Cruz from an Instagram photo in which Cruz posed with a gun in front of his face. Huerfano recalled Cruz as a shy student and remembered seeing him walking around with his lunch bag.

"He was that weird kid that you see ... like a loner," he added.

Dakota Mutchler, a 17-year-old junior, said he used to be close friends with Cruz but hadn't seen him in more than a year following his expulsion from school.

"He started progressively getting a little more weird," Mutchler said.

Mutchler recalled Cruz posting on Instagram about killing animals and said he had talked about doing target practice in his backyard with a pellet gun.

"He started going after one of my friends, threatening her, and I cut him off from there," Mutchler said.

"I think everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him," Mutchler said.

Broward County School District Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that he did not know of any threats posed by Cruz to the school.

"Typically you see in these situations that there potentially could have been signs out there," Runcie said. "I would be speculating at this point if there were, but we didn't have any warnings. There weren't any phone calls or threats that we know of that were made."

However, a teacher told The Miami Herald that Cruz may have been identified as a potential threat to other students. Jim Gard, a math teacher who said Cruz had been in his class last year, said he believes the school had sent out an email warning teachers that Cruz shouldn't be allowed on campus with a backpack.

"There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus," Gard said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.