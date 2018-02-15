Suspect, Nikolas Cruz, In Custody In Florida High School Shooting

Seventeen people were killed and multiple people were injured when a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Wednesday, prompting a massive police response and manhunt as frightened students hid in their classrooms. Police identified the suspect as Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student who was taken into custody about an hour after shooting began.

"It's catastrophic, there really are no words," Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

As of 9 p.m., Israel said 12 of the 17 victims had been identified. Israel said they would not be providing the names of the victims until all of the families are notified. Israel said some of the students did not have their backpacks or identification on them.

Israel said "we lost a football coach" in the shooting and a deputy sheriff's son had been shot.

Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie said the suspect was a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and was currently enrolled in Broward County schools.

Runcie said there will be grief counseling for students and victims' families beginning early Thursday.

"We are going to pull through this as a community," Runcie said.

A law enforcement source briefed on the shooting said the suspect appears to have pulled the school fire alarm, causing chaos, and then started shooting, reports CBS News news senior investigative producer Pat Milton.

Israel said the suspect used an AR-15 and had multiple magazines on him, CBS Miami reports.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident off campus, Israel said. He had been expelled for disciplinary reasons, and had at least one rifle and multiple magazines when he was taken into custody about an hour after the shooting started.

Broward Health North doctors said 9 patients, including the suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, were taken to their facility, CBS Miami reports. Of the shooting victims, three are in critical condition, three are stable and two others have died.

At last check, three patients were in the operating room.

Cruz was seen being taken into custody before being placed on a stretcher and transported in an ambulance to the hospital. Doctors said he was treated and released to police.

On Wednesday night, Runcie called the shooting a "horrific situation."

"It's just a heartbreaking tragedy," Runcie said.

Runcie said the shooter entered the school during dismissal. Israel said the shooter was outside and inside the school at various times. Runcie said there was no warning or threats made before the incident.

Some of the current students told authorities they knew the suspect, Milton reports. Student Brandon Minoff, speaking with CBSN, said he had had classes with Cruz. Minoff described the suspect as a "strange kid."

Another student told CBS News about the suspect, "The kid was crazy. I had engineering with him a couple years ago and he wasn't allowed to come to school with a backpack and he would threaten students and break glass and get into fights so he got kicked out of school."

Ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating wounded people on the sidewalks.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.



Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot. At least one person was seen being wheeled to the ambulance on a gurney.

The FBI said it was on the scene and assisting local law enforcement. ATF agents from the Miami Field Division are also responding to the scene.

The White House said President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation. Mr. Trump expressed his condolences in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, saying that "no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.