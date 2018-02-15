Three Injured In Tulsa Parking Lot Pickup Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Three Injured In Tulsa Parking Lot Pickup Crash

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say one person is in critical condition and two others were hurt when a Ford pickup driver lost control late Wednesday and crashed just off I-44 at 41st Street.

Police say the pickup's driver was headed east on Skelly Drive just before 11:15 p.m., when the truck went out of control, hitting a traffic sign near 41st Street ending up in a parking lot.  That is where officers say the driver hit a parked military-type vehicle.

Police say two men and a woman in the pickup were taken to the hospital.  

Officers say after hitting the sign, the truck spun around, losing a wheel, before crossing the parking lot and hitting a parked vehicle.

Police say there was a strong odor of alcohol inside the pickup.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

