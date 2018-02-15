Funeral Thursday For Eufaula Teenage Cancer Victim

Family and friends will pause and remember an Eufaula teenager today, who lost his life to cancer. They say 16-year-old Ajay King made a big impact on their community.

Ajay died Sunday, February 11th at his home with his family by his side.

Last year, I introduced you to Ajay who was diagnosed with bone cancer when he was 15 years old.

Thursday, police and Eufaula Public Schools will celebrate his life during a funeral service at the middle school.

Back in August, the school district held a special graduation ceremony where Ajay got his high school diploma.

Surgeons removed his left hip and part of his pelvis and he went through months of chemo. He fought hard and was wise beyond his years when it came to understanding life and death.

"You just realize, that's that, and you grow to just appreciate the life you've led up to that point," Ajay King said.

During his graduation ceremony, the Eufaula Police Department made Ajay an honorary police officer. Twenty law enforcement officers escorted him to his graduation ceremony.

Thursday afternoon, police say Ajay King will be buried with full police honors.

Ajay King's funeral gets underway at 1 p.m.

He just celebrated his 16th birthday about a month ago.