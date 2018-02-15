TPS Reviewing Its Plan In The Event Of School Shooting

The head of Tulsa Public Schools says the district is forming a team to see what changes may be necessary locally following Wednesday's deadly school shooting in Florida.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist joined 6 In The Morning by phone early Thursday to discuss what the district is doing to keep their students safe.

Dr. Gist says strong plans are already in place in the instance of a school shooting at Tulsa Public Schools, but every time one occurs in the U.S., they review those plans to see if there is anything else can be done.