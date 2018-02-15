TPS Reviewing Its Plan In The Event Of School Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPS Reviewing Its Plan In The Event Of School Shooting

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The head of Tulsa Public Schools says the district is forming a team to see what changes may be necessary locally following Wednesday's deadly school shooting in Florida.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist joined 6 In The Morning by phone early Thursday to discuss what the district is doing to keep their students safe.  

2/14/2018 Related Story: TPS Campus Police Chief Reacts To Florida School Shooting

Dr. Gist says strong plans are already in place in the instance of a school shooting at Tulsa Public Schools, but every time one occurs in the U.S., they review those plans to see if there is anything else can be done.

