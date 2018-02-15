Sand Springs Teen Killed In Crash West Of Sand Springs

A Sand Springs teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 about three miles west of Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jasmine Schneider, 18, was driving a Ford Ranger eastbound on the highway and ran off the road. The vehicle rolled several times.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, February 15.

Troopers at the scene said Schneider may have swerved to avoid a Jeep that was crossing the highway, but there was no contact between the two cars.

A 15-year-old male who was riding in the Ranger was taken to a Tulsa hospital with head and other injuries.

Family members arrived on scene as emergency responders worked to clear the wreck. Viewers tell News On 6 Jasmine Schneider was a senior at Sand Springs High School.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated the fatality crash. They say both the driver and the passenger, whose name was not released due to his age, were wearing seat belts.