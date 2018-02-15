Tulsa Man Charged With 3 Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

A Tulsa man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member.

Daniel Hayes is charged with three counts of child sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit, the 14-year-old victim reported the crimes in December 2017, but said it started in June while she was home for the summer.

She said Hayes started walking around the house nude for several days, the affidavit says. The girl said he then started having her go into the bedroom to watch television, while he was nude.

The report says she was fully clothed and that the two would be in a spooning position. She said Hayes told her he needed physical contact and started touching her arm. According to the report, the touching got more aggressive over time.

The victim reported the incidents in December to her mother and they both left the home and called the police, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says police interviewed Hayes who admitted to walking around the house nude and asking the girl to watch television with him while he was nude.

He said on one occasion he fell asleep and woke up with his hands inappropriately touching the girl, the report says. It also says Hayes denied intentionally touching the girl inappropriately or forcing her to touch him.

Hayes told police he knew what he did was wrong and that he was sorry. The report says he attributed the behavior to a change in medication.

Hayes is in the Tulsa County jail on a $150,000 bond.