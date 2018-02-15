Tulsa Man Charged With 3 Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

While serving a warrant for animal hoarding, Tulsa County deputies say they found over 100 animals packed inside a woman's home.More >>
While serving a warrant for animal hoarding, Tulsa County deputies say they found over 100 animals packed inside a woman's home.More >>
Police said Pedro Yanez, 39, was shot and killed in the 5900 block of East Marshall Street on February 12, 2018.More >>
Police said Pedro Yanez, 39, was shot and killed in the 5900 block of East Marshall Street on February 12, 2018.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on