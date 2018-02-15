Borneo's orangutan population plunged by 100,000 since 1999

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

The most comprehensive study of Borneo's orangutans estimates their numbers have plummeted by more than 100,000 since 1999, as the palm oil and paper industries shrink their habitat and fatal conflicts with people grow.

The most comprehensive study of Borneo's orangutans estimates their numbers have plummeted by more than 100,000 since 1999, as the palm oil and paper industries shrink their habitat and fatal conflicts with people...

A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of fruit seeds in southeast Alaska.

A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of fruit seeds in southeast Alaska.

What does a bear do in the Alaska woods? Disperse seeds

What does a bear do in the Alaska woods? Disperse seeds

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

Spacewalking astronauts are finally wrapping up months of repair work on the International Space Station's big robot arm.

Spacewalking astronauts are finally wrapping up months of repair work on the International Space Station's big robot arm.

Some Maryland lawmakers think the time is right to finally wipe "Northern scum," and other sensitive pre-Civil War phrases out of the official state song.

Some Maryland lawmakers think the time is right to finally wipe "Northern scum," and other sensitive pre-Civil War phrases out of the official state song.

It's still not clear how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked massive search on a snowy Adirondack mountainside showed up a week later in California, confused and in ski clothes.

It's still not clear how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked massive search on a snowy Adirondack mountainside showed up a week later in California, confused and in ski clothes.

Skier lost in New York doesn't know how he got to California

Skier lost in New York doesn't know how he got to California

The struggling movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein has fired its president, whose continued presence at the company was a source of controversy.

The struggling movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein has fired its president, whose continued presence at the company was a source of controversy.

Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - The most comprehensive study of Borneo's orangutans estimates their numbers have plummeted by more than 100,000 since 1999, as the palm oil and paper industries shrink their jungle habitat and fatal conflicts with people increase.

The finding, which is to be published in the journal Current Biology, is in line with the International Union for Conservation of Nature's 2016 designation of Borneo's orangutans as critically endangered.

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and other institutions said the original population of the gentle ginger-haired great apes is larger than previously estimated but so is the rate of decline.

The most dramatic declines were found in areas where tropical forests were cut down and converted to plantations for palm oil, which is used in a vast array of consumer products, and for timber.

But significant population declines occurred in selectively logged forests.

"In these forest areas human pressures, such as conflict killing, poaching, and the collection of baby orangutans for the pet trade have probably been the major drivers of decline," the authors of the study said.

Earlier this month, an orangutan on the Indonesian part of Borneo island died after being shot at least 130 times with an air gun, stabbed and clubbed, the second known killing of an orangutan in the Indonesian part of Borneo this year.

Erik Meijaard, a conservationist involved in the study, said current estimates of the orangutan population on Borneo range from 75,000 to 100,000.

He said the estimates vary because of uncertainty about how many animals are living in alien habitats such as plantations and burnt forests.

According to the IUCN, their numbers could drop to 47,000 by 2025 from their 2016 population estimate of about 105,000.

Sumatra's orangutan, a separate species, is even more endangered, with a population estimated at about 12,000 animals.

In a positive twist, the new study found Bornean orangutans are more resilient and adaptable than thought. They walk on the ground more often than previously known and can feed on plants that have not been part of their natural diet.

The authors said this may allow them to survive in smaller forests and in landscapes where the forest is fragmented.

"The one thing they cannot cope with, however, is the high killing rates seen currently," said Serge Wich of Liverpool John Moores University, one of the researchers.

"Orangutans are a very slow breeding species," he said in a statement. "If only one in 100 adult orangutans is removed from a population per year, this population has a high likeliness to go extinct."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.