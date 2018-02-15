Police Identify Victim In Tulsa's Fourth Homicide

Tulsa Police have identified the victim in the city’s fourth homicide of 2018.

Police said Pedro Yanez, 39, was shot and killed in the 5900 block of East Marshall Street on February 12, 2018.

Tulsa Police said they believe the suspect, Jose Ibarra-Pellegrin, was in town from Arizona to sell drugs when he shot and killed Yanez.

Police are still searching for Ibarra-Pellegrin and believe he is still in the Tulsa area. They are also looking for two witnesses that left the scene moments after the shooting.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.