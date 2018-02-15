Oklahoma plans to cut agency funding to close budget hole

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma leaders say they plan to impose across-the-board cuts to all state agencies, including public schools, to close a hole in the budget and ensure funding for three key health care agencies.

Sen. Kim David says GOP leaders were left with no other options after a package of tax hikes failed to advance from the House earlier this week. Under the bill approved by a Senate committee Thursday, monthly allocations to all state agencies will be cut by about 2 percent for the final four months of the current fiscal year.

The budget panel also approved a bill appropriating $31.7 to make up for lost federal funding for the state's two medical schools.

The proposals approved Thursday are to balance the budget for the fiscal year that ends in June.

