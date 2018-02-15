President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives

Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shooting

Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of Health

Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deaths

A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in building

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislation

Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsion

Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could be

The lawyer for notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says his client is eager to go to trial.

Lawyer: El Chapo eager to go to trial, not cutting any deal

A federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump's latest ban on travelers from six largely Muslim countries is unconstitutional.

A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a best-selling author, actor, dedicated civil-rights activist, historian and legendary basketball player but never a big talker _ until now.

A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

These are the lives lost in the Florida high school shooting

The flu vaccine is doing a poor job protecting older Americans and others against influenza.

President Donald Trump says the suspect in a deadly school shooting in Florida was "mentally disturbed.".

The police officer who arrested the high school shooting suspect in Florida says the teen looked like a "typical high school student" when he spotted him walking away from the school.

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Notorious Mexican drug lord and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is eager to go to trial, his lawyer said Thursday after a U.S. judge set Sept. 5 for jury selection in his drug-trafficking case.

Defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo told reporters that Guzman wanted to knock down any speculation he might plead guilty and cooperate with American authorities.

Guzman "wants to go to trial," Balarezo said outside federal court in Brooklyn. "He's not interested in cooperating. He's not interested in cutting a deal."

The lawyer also renewed complaints about conditions at a Manhattan jail where Guzman is being held in solitary confinement. In Mexico, Guzman twice escaped from prison, the second time via a mile-long (1.6 kilometer-long) tunnel dug to the shower in his cell.

The Manhattan cell where Guzman spends 23 hours a day "is either too hot or too cold," Balarezo said, adding that his client suffers "constant headaches."

At the hearing, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan denied Guzman's request to speak in open court about the case after prosecutors expressed concerns he could be trying to send messages to his cohorts. The judge said that in the future he would need to be notified in advance on what Guzman wanted to talk about before he could speak.

Guzman was sent to the United States in 2017 to face charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings.

Earlier this month, the judge agreed to withhold the names of jurors at the trial to address any fears that they could be harassed or intimidated. Jurors also will be escorted to and from the courthouse by deputy U.S. marshals and sequestered from the public while inside.

Prosecutors offered "strong and credible reasons" why the jury needs protection, including Guzman's use of sicarios, or hitmen, to carry out thousands of acts of violence over more than two decades, the judge wrote in an order.

In the past, Guzman used his connections to continue to run his drug empire from behind bars, prosecutors said. They also claim that in the United States Guzman had the support of criminals who are not under his direct control.

If convicted, Guzman could face life in prison.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.