Governor-Declared Burn Ban Extended Further East Into Green Country

The Governor-declared burn ban has been extended further east into Green Country. It now includes Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Service.

Elevated fire danger is a concern for a large part of Oklahoma ahead of a cold front that may bring some moisture to Green Country.

"The highest fire danger indices today will again be focused in the Panhandle and northwestern counties along with increased concern today west of the I-44 corridor," the fire situation report states.