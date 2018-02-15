TCSO: Over 100 Animals Found Inside Woman's Home

While serving a warrant for animal hoarding, Tulsa County deputies say they found over 100 animals packed inside a woman's home.

Deputies arrived at 15300 N. Lewis Ave. to serve an animal hoarding warrant Thursday to find at least 100 dogs inside as well as cats, chickens, and other animals.

The Sheriff's Office said Marjorie Satterfield is facing animal cruelty charges.

They said they have been watching the house for over a year.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Tulsa Humane Society came to take the animals out.