3 Arrested In Wagoner County Drug Bust

Wagoner County deputies arrested 3 people after executing a search warrant at a residence.

Acting on information the Sheriff's Office had received of illegal narcotics distribution, deputies searched the residence and discovered approximately 6 pounds of marijuana, marijuana extract, and other drug paraphernalia associated with distribution of controlled dangerous substances.

John Proctor, Jennifer Todd, and Romona Todd were each arrested on charges of child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and maintaining a dwelling where a controlled dangerous substance is sold.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot praised all of his deputies involved in this operation, saying "the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office shall be relentless [in] apprehending and prosecution of all drug offenders in Wagoner County."