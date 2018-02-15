Rev. Dr. Bertrand Bailey, Longtime Tulsa Pastor, Dies At 68

The Reverend Dr. Bertrand Bailey Sr. has passed away at age 68. The Rev. Dr. Bailey was senior pastor at St. Andrew Baptist Church in Tulsa for the past 37 years. Family members say he he died Wednesday, February 14, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

The Rev. Dr. Bailey was a Texas native who was called to the ministry when he was 16, the church website states. His father was a pastor and several of his 11 children also joined the ministry.

For over 26 years, the church's morning worship service has aired on radio station 970 AM.

He is survived by his wife, Juandayn Joan Bailey. The couple have 10 surviving children and 17 grandchildren.

The family will be releasing service information.