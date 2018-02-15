Jury Finds BA Man Guilty Of Father's Murder

A Broken Arrow man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of this father.

A jury recommended 25-years for Jacob Krafft Thursday.

Police arrested Krafft in 2016 after they said he called 911 and said he had shot his father.

They said Krafft told police he and his father were arguing when his father pulled out a knife and Krafft said he grabbed a rifle.

A sentencing date has not been set.