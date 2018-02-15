Award-Winning Tulsa Dog Shares Name With British Icon - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Award-Winning Tulsa Dog Shares Name With British Icon

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsan Julie Mueller won the 2017's Best Owner/Handler at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

2/14/18 Related Story: Tulsa Woman Honored For Dedication To Raising, Showing Dogs

We thought you'd like to meet her. 

"I'm actually a breeder/owner/handler ... the dog I show we have bread ourselves which makes it even more sweet," said Mueller. 

Her four-legged partner in this 2017 Owner/Handler award is Stewart. They went to 68 shows last year. Stewart is kind of a superstar.

“He's beautiful, he's gorgeous,” said Mueller. 

He and all her show dogs are Saluki's. They are sleek, long-legged and fast and they are known as quiet, reserved, and aloof.

They always want to be with their people, just not all over their people.

"A Saluki owns you, you don't own them," said Mueller. 

She has 7 and she does not breed them to sell. She calls them her pets. Their registered official name is a song title. Their everyday name is the artist who sang the song.

For example, her dog Stewart is officially named "Aurora's Rhythm of My Heart", based on "Rhythm of My Heart" by Rod Stewart. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.