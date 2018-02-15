Oklahoma Task Force Gets Real-World Training - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Task Force Gets Real-World Training

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Task Force One Helicopter and Search and Rescue team did some real-world training Thursday.

They simulated high water rescues.

Cadets posed as victims and were rescued from the tops of cars at the Tulsa Fire Academy.

Rescuers rappelled on cables from Lakota and Black Hawk helicopters.

Ryan Stephens is one of four Tulsa Firefighters who made it onto the Team. 

"It's humbling. We all like to help people and to be able to do cool stuff while we do it it's just awesome," said Stephens. 

They say the more they train like this, the better they are prepared for real tragedies.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
