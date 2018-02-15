Pregnant Green Country Woman Calls Uber Instead Of An Ambulance While In Labor

A Green Country woman calls an Uber instead of an ambulance while she's in labor.

It's a decision more and more ride share drivers are seeing.

Let's say you get hurt. It's not serious - but you still need to get to the hospital.

For years, people have been calling 911 for an ambulance, but one local Uber driver says he got the call instead.

J.B. Barnes has been driving for Uber and Lyft for almost a year and says he's had some crazy rides, but there's one in particular that stands out.

"I see this obviously pregnant woman, coming down off of a stairlanding," said Barnes. "She is very, very slow and methodical in her walking. I go, 'are you okay?' And she goes, 'well my water broke a little bit ago.'"

Barnes says he tried to stay calm and asked the woman in labor who her doctor was and what hospital she needed to get to.

"I said, 'I'll have you there in 9 minutes.' I got her there in 8 and 15," stated Barnes.

Using Uber or Lyft for emergencies? It's a gamble, but Barnes says sometimes there just isn't time to wait for an ambulance.

"If somebody is closer and can render quick medical aid to get somebody to where they can be seen by a medical healthcare professional, I'll drive the wheels off this car to do it," said Barnes.

Jamie Pafford-Gresham, CEO of Pafford EMS, says there is a difference between needing an ambulance and needing a ride to the hospital.

"If you are in doubt about how serious a medical condition might be, please call 911 for professional help," said Pafford. "If you need a ride to an urgent care facility or to your doctor's office, ride-share companies or taxi cabs are perfectly appropriate."

Barnes says if he picked up someone he knew had a life-threatening injury, he would call 911.

He says the goal is just to get patients to the hospital as fast as possible.