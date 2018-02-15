Suspect Arrested In Tulsa Child Abuse Case

A 28-year-old Tulsa man turned himself in Thursday, two days after a warrant was issued for his arrest in a child abuse and neglect case.

Jordan Winters was arrested on complaints of injury to a minor child and petit larceny.

Winters was named by his girlfriend, Hayley Tregoning, as the person who allegedly abused her 2-year-old son.

Tregoning, 27, was also arrested for child neglect after she failed to seek medical attention for the little boy for more than 7 hours after she saw that he was covered in bruises and swelling on his face, police said.

According to the arrest affidavit, the toddler was left in the care of Tregoning's boyfriend, Jordan Winters, on January 17, 2018, so she could go to work.