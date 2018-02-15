Jenks Man Pleads Guilty To Lewd Acts With Child

A Jenks man pleads guilty to nine counts of lewd acts with a child and is sentenced to life for each count.

Police arrested Glen Moffit after he sent naked photos to a detective he thought was a 13-year-old girl and tried to meet up for sex.

Moffit was already a registered sex offender.