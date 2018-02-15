Tulsa Dry Cleaning Business Damaged In Pickup Crash

A driver of an extended cab pickup was taken to a Tulsa hospital after firefighters say he drove his truck into a downtown dry cleaning business Thursday afternoon.

The fire department says the elderly man's pickup came to a stop several feet inside Denver Cleaners in the 500 block of North Denver. They say the crash happened just after 5 p.m.

Several people got the man out of the truck before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters say the driver could not remember anything about the crash, but they say he is expected to be OK.