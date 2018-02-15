Classmates Mourn Loss Of Sand Springs Student In Deadly Crash

Students and teachers at Sand Springs Schools are mourning the loss of a student.

18-year-old Jasmine Schneider was killed in a crash this morning.

People who knew her tell News On 6 she was an extraordinary person who lived life to the fullest and the school district is mourning her loss.

When Savannah Branscum talks about 18 year old Jasmine Schneider, these are the first words that come to mind: "outspoken, sweet, and funny definitely."

Schneider was killed this morning when troopers suspect she swerved to miss another vehicle. A 15-year-old boy who was with her was taken to the hospital. The other driver wasn't hurt.

"To me it still hasn't hit me yet," said Branscum. "I've cried, and I've been mourning but I just couldn't believe that it was happening, that it was Jasmine out of everybody."

Branscum calls Schneider the best person she knew.

"She was supposed to graduate this year and I think that's what hurts everybody the most is she had so many goals and aspirations in life and then it was taken away," said Branscum.

The Sand Springs Assistant Superintendent released a statement this afternoon. It reads in part:

"We are devastated with news of the auto accident this morning and the loss of one of our precious students. The female student was a senior at Charles Page High School and a life-long Sandite. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families of both students as they work through this terrible event."

Branscum says she wants Schneider's family to know that she won't be forgotten.

"She's definitely a Sandite, definitely," stated Branscum. "Very trustworthy. You could talk to her about anything and she'd be there for you."