Broken Arrow Schools Reassure Parents After Florida Shooting

As the investigation continues in Florida into Wednesday’s deadly shooting, school districts across Green Country are reassuring parents that student safety is a top priority.

Broken Arrow Public Schools said it's invested millions of dollars and countless hours to make sure equipment and protocols are top-notch.

The Campus Security Coordinator said some of the details are confidential, but here's what we now know.

The district has four school resource officers and off-duty uniformed officers who work security.

15 administrators are a part of a FEMA-trained School Emergency Response Team.

There are more than 1,000 cameras in the schools and emergency drills happen every semester.

"It's just like a fire drill, a tornado drill, anything like that. We have an intruder on campus, or an active-shooter so we do lockdown-type drills," said Campus Security Coordinator Jeff Martin.

Lobby guards are also set up at school entrances where everyone has to check-in.

The district said it's constantly reviewing and evaluating its safety plans, checking in with local, state, and federal police.