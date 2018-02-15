Broken Arrow Schools Reassure Parents After Florida Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow Schools Reassure Parents After Florida Shooting

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

As the investigation continues in Florida into Wednesday’s deadly shooting, school districts across Green Country are reassuring parents that student safety is a top priority. 

Broken Arrow Public Schools said it's invested millions of dollars and countless hours to make sure equipment and protocols are top-notch. 

The Campus Security Coordinator said some of the details are confidential, but here's what we now know. 

The district has four school resource officers and off-duty uniformed officers who work security. 

15 administrators are a part of a FEMA-trained School Emergency Response Team. 

There are more than 1,000 cameras in the schools and emergency drills happen every semester.

"It's just like a fire drill, a tornado drill, anything like that. We have an intruder on campus, or an active-shooter so we do lockdown-type drills," said Campus Security Coordinator Jeff Martin.  

Lobby guards are also set up at school entrances where everyone has to check-in. 

The district said it's constantly reviewing and evaluating its safety plans, checking in with local, state, and federal police. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
