Two-Way Traffic Resumes On Street In Front Of Jenks Middle School

The City of Tulsa says East 101st Street between Florence and South Louisville Avenue, located in front of Jenks Middle School is back to two-way traffic.

The work is a part of a $5,180,000 street rehabilitation project.

The city says however, 101st between South Louisville and South Richmond will remain limited to one westbound lane.

The first phase of the rehab project is expected to be completed by the end of March.

