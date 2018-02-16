Remembering The Victims Of The Florida High School Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Remembering The Victims Of The Florida High School Shooting

PARKLAND, Florida -

Seventeen people were killed and more than two dozen others were wounded when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire Wednesday on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus in Florida. Seven survivors remain hospitalized for treatment of various injuries.

Cruz was booked into the Broward County Jail early Thursday and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He appeared in court for the first time Thursday and was ordered held without bond.

The incident is the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years. 

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel identified the 17 victims during a news conference Thursday evening. Many of the deceased had been named previously by friends and family, who shared their memories on social media.

Here is a list of the Florida school shooting victims:

  • Alyssa Alhadeff, 14
  • Scott Beigel, 35
  • Martin Duque Anguiano, 14
  • Nicholas Dworet, 17
  • Aaron Feis, 37
  • Jaime Guttenberg, 14
  • Christopher Hixon, 49
  • Luke Hoyer, 15
  • Cara Loughran, 14
  • Gina Montalto, 14
  • Joaquin Oliver, 17
  • Alaina Petty, 14
  • Meadow Pollack, 18
  • Carmen Schentrup, 16
  • Peter Wang, 15
  • Helena Ramsay, 17
  • Alexander Schachter, 14

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
