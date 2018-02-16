2 Earthquakes Recorded In NW OK

Two earthquake were recorded overnight and Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

First earthquake was a 3.4 magnitude reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. Friday. Its epicenter was about six miles southwest of Waynoka, 15 miles east, northeast of Mooreland and 107 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was less than two and a half miles deep.

Two smaller earthquakes below a 3.0 magnitude were reported within 10 minutes after the 3.4-magnitude quake in the same area, according to U.S. Geological Survey preliminary reports.

A larger earthquake was reported about 7:20 a.m. Friday. The 3.8-magnitude quake's epicenter was about five miles southwest of Waynoka, 16 miles east, northeast of Mooreland and 107 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than three miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.