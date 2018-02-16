2 Earthquakes Recorded In NW OK - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2 Earthquakes Recorded In NW OK

Posted: Updated:
WOODS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two earthquake were recorded overnight and Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

First earthquake was a 3.4 magnitude reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. Friday. Its epicenter was about six miles southwest of Waynoka, 15 miles east, northeast of Mooreland and 107 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was less than two and a half miles deep.

Two smaller earthquakes below a 3.0 magnitude were reported within 10 minutes after the 3.4-magnitude quake in the same area, according to U.S. Geological Survey preliminary reports. 

A larger earthquake was reported about 7:20 a.m. Friday. The 3.8-magnitude quake's epicenter was about five miles southwest of Waynoka, 16 miles east, northeast of Mooreland and 107 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than three miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.