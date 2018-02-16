Armed Man Robs Tulsa QuikTrip Store

Police are looking for a man who robbed a west Tulsa Quik Trip early Friday.

Officers were called to the store in the 3300 block of West 42nd Place next to I-244 just before 3:50 a.m.

They said an armed man, who had his face covered, got out of a 4-door compact car walked inside and demanded money from the store's clerk. After getting the money, the man got back in the car, which left, heading north on south 33rd West Avenue.

Police say the store's surveillance video showed the car had drove by the store several times prior to the robbery and someone had removed the vehicle's license plate.

They say no customers were inside the QuikTrip at the time and the clerk was not injured.