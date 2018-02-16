Tulsa Man In Custody In Girlfriend's Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man In Custody In Girlfriend's Shooting

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police took a man into custody after his girlfriend was shot early Friday.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the home in the 4600 block of North Iroquois near Highway 11. They found victim with a gunshot to her upper chest.

Police say the boyfriend, identified as Wallace Brown, told them he was home alone when the victim showed up and told him she had been shot. Officers say a search turned up a blood-soaked towel in the bedroom as well as blood on the bed and a bullet hole in the wall. 

Police say the victim was stable when she was taken to the hospital. 

Investigators are now questioning Brown and they plan to continue a search the home once they obtain a search warrant.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.