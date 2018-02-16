Tulsa Man In Custody In Girlfriend's Shooting

Police took a man into custody after his girlfriend was shot early Friday.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the home in the 4600 block of North Iroquois near Highway 11. They found victim with a gunshot to her upper chest.

Police say the boyfriend, identified as Wallace Brown, told them he was home alone when the victim showed up and told him she had been shot. Officers say a search turned up a blood-soaked towel in the bedroom as well as blood on the bed and a bullet hole in the wall.

Police say the victim was stable when she was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are now questioning Brown and they plan to continue a search the home once they obtain a search warrant.