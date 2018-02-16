Man Shoots At Security Guard At Tulsa QuikTrip

Image of the scene of the incident.

Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said shot at a security guard at the QuikTrip near 11th and Garnett.

Police said the security guard saw the suspect around 8:30 a.m. Friday as he was trying to steal ice cream from the QuikTrip. They said when the guard approached him, he fired a shot then ran away.

Police said the suspect ran north then headed west across Garnett.

K9 officers were brought out to look for the man as police set up all around QT.

During the search, East Central High School and Junior High, Lewis and Clark and Cooper schools were placed on lockdown.

"The first thing that you worry about is are they finished shooting at people, so you want to get what we call a perimeter, get the place surrounded," Corporal Tom Milburn said.

One officer said they saw surveillance photos of the shooter and started canvassing the area. They said someone along Garnett saw him as he was changing shirts.

"We received a call that someone was changing their outer garment from blue to green," Milburn said.

Police said they arrested the suspect near Admiral and Garnett.

Sharyn Cosby is the pastor of a church across the street and said something needs to change because crime happens way too much in that part of town.

"It's not the first time, probably won't be the last time, until some big changes happen," Cosby said.

Tulsa Police said the security guard was not hurt.