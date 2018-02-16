Retired TPD Officer Accused Of Child Sex Crimes Pleads Guilty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Retired TPD Officer Accused Of Child Sex Crimes Pleads Guilty

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A former Tulsa police officer charged with child sexual exploitation changed his plea to guilty before a federal judge Friday. Noel McFadden has been in the Tulsa County Jail since last April.

He's accused of molesting children in his Broken Arrow home by luring them with gifts and candy. 

A detective told News On 6 the retired officer was very active in the neighborhood and used his police background to gain people's trust. McFadden is charged with seven counts of child sexual abuse in Tulsa County court. 

1/11/2018 Related Story: Former Tulsa Police Officer Facing Federal Child Sex Charges

He's was also charged in federal court with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

He appeared before the court Friday and said he was pleading guilty for no other reason than that he is guilty. He said he wasn't threatened or coerced to make the plea. 

McFadden admitted to asking an 8-year-old girl to take photos of her private parts. 

Court minutes show McFadden pleaded not guilty to the federal charges earlier this year. He changed his plea and is looking at a minimum of 15 years in federal prison.

The maximum punishment is 30 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system, and McFadden acknowledged to the judge that he understands he's giving up any right to appeal.

The U.S. attorney agreed to stop two charges against McFadden at sentencing in light of his guilty plea.

The victim's parents and grandparents were in court but declined to make a statement to the judge. The U.S. attorney said two of McFadden's nieces now in their 50s have come forward saying he exposed himself to them when they were girls.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.