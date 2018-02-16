Retired TPD Officer Accused Of Child Sex Crimes Pleads Guilty

A former Tulsa police officer charged with child sexual exploitation changed his plea to guilty before a federal judge Friday. Noel McFadden has been in the Tulsa County Jail since last April.

He's accused of molesting children in his Broken Arrow home by luring them with gifts and candy.

A detective told News On 6 the retired officer was very active in the neighborhood and used his police background to gain people's trust. McFadden is charged with seven counts of child sexual abuse in Tulsa County court.

He's was also charged in federal court with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

He appeared before the court Friday and said he was pleading guilty for no other reason than that he is guilty. He said he wasn't threatened or coerced to make the plea.

McFadden admitted to asking an 8-year-old girl to take photos of her private parts.

Court minutes show McFadden pleaded not guilty to the federal charges earlier this year. He changed his plea and is looking at a minimum of 15 years in federal prison.

The maximum punishment is 30 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system, and McFadden acknowledged to the judge that he understands he's giving up any right to appeal.

The U.S. attorney agreed to stop two charges against McFadden at sentencing in light of his guilty plea.

The victim's parents and grandparents were in court but declined to make a statement to the judge. The U.S. attorney said two of McFadden's nieces now in their 50s have come forward saying he exposed himself to them when they were girls.