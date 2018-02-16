Gun Violence Starts With Desensitized Kids, Mullin Says

The school shooting in Florida, the immigration debate, the President's trillion dollar infrastructure plan - there's a lot going on in Washington D.C. these days.

Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin is back home and stopped by 6 in the Morning to talk about those topics.

Mullin said we need a "bigger conversation" about violence in our country. It's not just about gun control or mental health - it's about how we're desensitizing our kids to violence.

