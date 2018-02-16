Silver Alert Canceled For Missing Muskogee Woman

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Muskogee woman. Muskogee Police said 73-year-old Sadie Wright has been found and is safe.

Muskogee Police said Wright was reported missing by her sister and had last been seen February 15.

Wright is described as a black woman around 5-feet-2-inches tall, 140 pounds and is missing two or three front teeth. Police say she has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officers familiar with Wright said she commonly wears a blue trench coat.