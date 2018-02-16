Wynn gets no money in termination deal with casino company

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein says the goal of 13 Russians and three Russian entities charged Friday was "spreading distrust" of 2016 candidates and the political system.

6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond; say they will use their connection to move forward.

Sheriff's deputies didn't pursue a sexual assault investigation against the man who shot and killed 26 people at a Texas church even though the woman reporting it signed a complaint detailing the alleged attack.

A timeline released by Florida authorities shows that the 19-year-old former student who confessed to a deadly high school shooting was only in the building for six minutes.

The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.

Sen. Bill Nelson says he's inspired by the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who are demanding changes to make gun violence less likely.

An increase in fees, plus other regulatory changes, has fueled resentment toward the State Department among many U.S. adoption agencies who fear further reductions in the already dwindling number of international adoptions.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A termination agreement released Friday between embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn and the company bearing his name leaves him without any severance or compensation and prohibits his involvement in any competing gambling business for two years.

The Las Vegas billionaire resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts last week amid sexual misconduct allegations. As part of the agreement, he also agreed to cooperate with any investigation or lawsuits involving his time with the company, which experts have said are likely to keep mounting.

Wynn has vehemently denied the misconduct accusations and attributed them to a campaign led by his ex-wife. The allegations surfaced last month, when the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

An attorney for Elaine Wynn has denied that she instigated the news report.

Wynn is facing scrutiny by gambling regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts, where the company is building a roughly $2.4 billion casino just outside Boston. Regulators in Macau, the Chinese enclave where the company operates two casinos, are also inquiring about the accusations.

In addition, the company faces a lawsuit in Nevada stemming directly from the sexual misconduct allegations. Norfolk County Retirement System, a Massachusetts-based retirement fund that holds Wynn Resorts shares, accused the company's board of directors of breaching its fiduciary duties by "turning a blind eye and disregarding a sustained pattern of sexual harassment and egregious misconduct by Mr. Wynn."

Wynn Resorts has also created a committee to investigate the allegations. On Monday, the group announced it was expanding its scope to review the company's internal policies and procedures to ensure a "safe and respectful workplace for all employees."

The termination agreement also stipulates that Wynn's lease of his private residence at one of his luxury casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip will end no later than June 1. He will have to continue to pay rent at fair market value until the end of the lease. His health care coverage will end Dec. 31 and the administrative support he receives will terminate May 31.

Wynn remains the largest shareholder of the company. The agreement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday states that in the event that he "is permitted to and elects to" sell any shares he owns, the company has agreed to enter into a so-called separation of rights agreement with Wynn to list the shares publicly.

That agreement would restrict him to selling no more than one-third of the shares in the company in a given quarter. Wynn would have to reimburse the company for expenses.

Matt Maddox, the company's president since 2013, was named CEO following Wynn's resignation.

