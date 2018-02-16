Tulsa Animal Hoarding Case Calls Overwhelming Sheriff's Office

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they are getting so many calls and messages from people in connection to Thursday's animal hoarding investigation that it is causing some delays for citizens needing an emergency response.

Most of the people are sending photos of lost animals thinking their pets may have been at the home near Skiatook that was raided, according to TCSO spokesperson Casey Roebuck.

TCSO wants to assure the public that they don't believe any of the animals removed from Marjorie Satterfield's home are stolen or lost pets. They are clients' animals or Satterfield's own dogs.

They are only asking for photos of animals that were being trained with Satterfield at the time of the raid, Roebuck said.

Satterfield, owner of Glad Wags dog training business, bonded out of jail early Friday morning.

An arrest report says she had 106 dogs, seven cats, four chickens and six birds at her residence. The arrest report says the house and garage were stacked with plastic dog crates that were covered in filth and feces and without water.

The report says the bird cages were full of roaches and what appeared to be bed bugs.

For questions about the hoarding case - and especially if your pet was being boarded and/or trained with Satterfield - send an email to fido@tulsapets.com.