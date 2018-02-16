Tulsa Man Accused In Girlfriend's Murder Arrested Out Of State

A Tulsa man accused in the murder of his former girlfriend was arrested out of state.

Alonzo John Kelly was charged with first-degree murder of his former girlfriend, 45-year-old Charletta Thomas.

Deputies said Thomas was shot and killed at her home in the 3700 block of West 57th Street on March 19, 2016.

3/22/2016 Related Story: Warrant Issued For West Tulsa Murder Suspect

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Friday afternoon. As more information is released we will update this story.