Deputies Ask For Help In Finding Porter Burglary, Kidnapping Suspect

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the last suspect in a burglary and kidnapping last month.

The incident happened on January 11, 2018 at a home near 50th Street North and Highway 69.

A 911 caller reported his neighbor, a 13-year-old boy, had been tied up and robbed.

Deputies said the boy was home sick when three men broke into his house, tied him up and blindfolded him. Surveillance video inside the home captured the entire incident, including the men stealing several items.

The first suspect in the case, 28-year-old Aaron Johnson, turned himself in on January 16, 2018.

Deputies said tips from the public helped them identify the other two suspects as Eugene Bernard Brown, 55, and his son, Eugene Bernard Rogers.

Brown was arrested in Tulsa on February 14 during a traffic stop. Deputies are still looking for Rogers.

They said Rogers told authorities on two different occasions he was going to turn himself in but it hasn't happened. Sheriff Chris Elliott said Rogers is believed to be armed and dangerous and has connections in the Tulsa and Muskogee area.

If you know where Rogers is, Sheriff Elliott asks you to call 911 or the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office tip line at 918-613-5961.