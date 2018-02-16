Trump appeals California judge's curb on birth control rules

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

The flu vaccine is doing a poor job protecting older Americans and others against influenza.

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

A growing number of states are considering laws allowing courts to temporarily remove guns from people considered to be dangerous.

Few states let courts take guns from people deemed a threat

Health officials say this nasty flu season, which has been surging for months, may be leveling off.

A year of turmoil at the U.S. Interior Department has seen dozens of staff members re-assigned, key positions go unfilled, rules governing industry shelved and a mass resignation from a National Park system advisory board.

Turmoil shakes up agency in charge of vast US lands

The most comprehensive study of Borneo's orangutans estimates their numbers have plummeted by more than 100,000 since 1999, as the palm oil and paper industries shrink their habitat and fatal conflicts with people grow.

A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of fruit seeds in southeast Alaska.

What does a bear do in the Alaska woods? Disperse seeds

Spacewalking astronauts are finally wrapping up months of repair work on the International Space Station's big robot arm.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice is appealing a California judge's decision to temporarily block new Trump administration rules allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

Lawyers filed the notice of appeal to the 9th District Court of Appeals on Friday, nearly two months after Oakland-based U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam blocked the changes to President Barack Obama's health care law.

The Obama appointee said the Trump administration failed to follow notice and public comment requirements before implementing the changes. A federal judge in Philadelphia cited similar reasons in issuing her nationwide injunction, also in December.

The Affordable Care Act required most companies to cover birth control at no additional cost, though it included exemptions for religious organizations. The new policy would allow more categories of employers to opt out of providing contraception by claiming religious objections.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the Trump administration in October challenging the new rules, saying the policy discriminated against women.

His lawsuit was joined by attorneys general in Delaware, Maryland, New York and Virginia.

California argued that the change could result in millions of women losing free birth control services and lead to unintended pregnancies that would tax the state's health care and other social programs.

A lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice, Ethan Davis, said at a hearing that it was not clear that any women would lose no-cost contraception coverage.

But in issuing the injunction, Gilliam said the rule changes transform contraceptive coverage from an entitlement to a benefit subject to employer discretion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.