Man Charged With Killing Innocent Bystander In Tahlequah Arrested In Missouri

Photo showing Aram Catron after his arrest, provided by the US Marshals.

The US Marshals arrested the man charged with killing an innocent bystander in a crash during a chase in Tahlequah last month.

Marshals arrested Aram Barak Catron in McDonald County, Missouri Friday afternoon.

He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Malinda Jane Phillips. Phillips died January 26, 2018 when Catron crashed into her vehicle while trying to elude arrest for shoplifting.

2/13/2018 Related Story: First-Degree Murder Charges Filed In Tahlequah Woman's Death

Catron was hurt in the crash but checked himself out of the hospital before the investigation was complete.

Catron's truck crashed into Phillips' vehicle with such force that the engine of Phillips' vehicle was knocked into a nearby yard.