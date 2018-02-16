Tulsa’s Largest Antique Show Happening This Weekend

The largest antique show in our state is underway. The Vintage Tulsa Show started Friday at the Tulsa Expo Square.

Organizers said more than 130 dealers from 20 different states are participating in the event.

From wall to wall, thousands of antique treasures and knick-knacks fill the expo.

There’s something for every taste.

"This show has essentially put Tulsa on the map in the antique's world," said antique exhibitor Wayne Dudley.

The show wraps up Sunday.

You can buy your ticket once and it'll be good all weekend.