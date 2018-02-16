Tulsa PSO Crews Help Restore Power In Puerto Rico - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa PSO Crews Help Restore Power In Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

One of Oklahoma's own says thousands in Puerto Rico now have power after Hurricane Maria left most of the island in the dark.

More than 80 PSO workers left Tulsa three weeks ago to work on the power grid. The crew has been working 12- to 15-hour days, seven days a week in the most damaged areas.

"It's very rewarding to see the faces and the compassion from the locals there when we close that switch in and actually restore power to them. They are the best people that I have ever worked with and met in my entire life," said Chris Baucom with PSO.

Crews said their biggest challenges are terrain, traffic and lack of certain materials.

