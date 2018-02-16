Owners Await Reunion With Hoarded Pets Found In Tulsa County Home

The Humane Society of Tulsa is being bombarded with calls from Glad Wags clients who are desperate to bring their pets home.

2/16/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Animal Hoarding Case Calls Overwhelming Sheriff's Office

More than 100 animals are being held as evidence in an animal cruelty investigation.

One woman said she hasn't seen her dog since she left him with Marjorie Satterfield to be trained a year ago.

She's very upset and she said she can't understand how this all happened.

"I just want him back. I just want him back and I want him back as soon as possible," said pet owner Bonnie Jameson.

All Bonnie and her daughter could do was cry when they saw more than 100 animals being rescued from a hoarding situation in Tulsa County Thursday. Among those pets was Jameson's own service animal, Thor.

"This was going to be the animal that kept me alive and he was going to help me if I was having high blood pressure or things like that and now the money is gone I don't know if the dog's there," said Jameson.

Thor was being trained by Marjorie Satterfield, who owns Glad Wags Service Dogs. The business trains animals for people with various disabilities.

Jameson said she had no idea her dog was living in such terrible conditions.

"The conditions the dogs were in ... they couldn't take training. And a garage with no fresh air? You can't keep an animal like that," Jameson said.

Deputies found 106 dogs, 7 cats, 4 chickens, and 6 birds in Satterfield's home. The animals are now in the care of the Humane Society of Tulsa. A spokesperson said they are now working to reunite the animals back with their owners.

"Because these animals are part of a case and they were seized as evidence it's out of our hands. As soon as legally possible we will reunite them with their owners," said Evan Fadem with Humane Society of Tulsa.

Jameson says all she wants now is to have Thor back home.

"I just want to love him. I want him back home and I'll worry about training somehow I don't know but I want him home, I want him safe I want him healthy," said Jameson.

News On 6 was told it could take up to a week before the animals are returned to their owners.

Deputies booked Satterfield into the Tulsa County Jail on 123 counts of animal cruelty.

She's now out on bond.