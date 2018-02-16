Couple Arrested In Death Of Man Found Beaten Near Tahlequah - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Couple Arrested In Death Of Man Found Beaten Near Tahlequah

Photos of Jerry Self and Candis Morrison, provided by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Photos of Jerry Self and Candis Morrison, provided by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested a couple in the death of a man found beaten in a driveway near Tahlequah.

2/13/2018 Related Story: Man Found In Critical Condition Along Highway In Cherokee County

Brian Slover was found badly beaten near a bridge over the Illinois River.

Once he was found, he never regained consciousness and investigators say it all started over drugs.

"Shattered. How do I deal with my customers my RV people that are out here that are trying to deal with something like this the second thing was what a tragedy," said Marla Saeger. 

Saeger is the property manager for an RV park right next to the Illinois River bridge. A badly beaten man collapsed outside one of her resident’s vehicles earlier this week. He later died in a Tulsa hospital. 

The Sheriff's Office identified that man as 46-year-old Brian Slover. 

Deputies said he was staying with Jerry Self Jr. and his girlfriend Candis Morrison late Sunday night into early Monday morning before leaving with some stolen methamphetamine. 

"They were gonna find him and either get their drugs back, money for the drugs, whatever and they ended up beating him to the point where he was just he didn't make it through it," said Jason Chennault, Cherokee County Undersheriff. 

They believe Slover was beaten before he got into a truck to hide. He collapsed when he tried to get out of the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Self Jr. and Morrison for Murder. Investigators found a bloody crime scene under the Illinois River bridge. 

"It’s a tragedy when people decide to do the wrong thing," said Saeger. 

Undersheriff Chennault said Slover was a good person who had some trouble that he couldn't get out of.  He said some of his deputies even knew him.

"This is a small community. We know each other we had a lot of deputies that had friendships with the victim because he grew up here with all of us and we knew him," Chennault said, "nothing justifies that. That's not the right way to handle your problems" 

