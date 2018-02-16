Sand Springs Students Learn How To Snag Wanted Jobs

Sand Springs students are learning about how to plan for their futures.

Ok2Grow held its career pathways fair at Sand Springs' Charles Page High School Friday.

The career fair is about more than just finding a job, but learning about what steps they need to take to get the jobs they want.

"They're asking questions like: What do you look for in a new higher? What classes do I need to take to work your industry? Do you offer internships?" said Stephanie Cameron with OK2Grow.

Tulsa International Airport, Sofidel, and Webco were among the companies at the fair.