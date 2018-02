Court upholds surrogacy contracts as enforceable in Iowa

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

The Iowa Supreme Court says the birth mother of an 18-month-old girl, paid as a surrogate to have the baby, is not legally the child's parent.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein says the goal of 13 Russians and three Russian entities charged Friday was "spreading distrust" of 2016 candidates and the political system.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a $1.2 million settlement with Amazon over the sale of illegal pesticides.

The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.

An increase in fees, plus other regulatory changes, has fueled resentment toward the State Department among many U.S. adoption agencies who fear further reductions in the already dwindling number of international adoptions.

Authorities say former student accused of fatally shooting 17 people at a Florida high school excelled at marksmanship when he was on school's air-rifle program, which received a grant from National Rifle Association Foundation.

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The birth mother of an 18-month-old girl, who agreed to be paid as a surrogate to have the baby, is not legally the child's parent, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday in an emotional case that concluded surrogacy contracts can be enforced in Iowa.

The ruling means the girl remains with the Cedar Rapids couple, the only parents she has known since leaving the hospital after birth.

It was the first time the state's highest court has weighed whether surrogacy contracts can be enforced.

But the fight isn't over. The birth mother plans to appeal port of the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I no longer believe that surrogacy contracts should be entered into," said the woman identified in court documents only as T.B., in a statement provided by her attorney. "Every child should have a mother and an essential part of the mother-child relationship is the role of pregnancy and the bonding that takes place during it. Children should not be sold."

The woman said she has taken no money for bearing the baby. The contract required her to relinquish custody and parental rights in exchange for being paid, but she said she didn't agree to do so after her relationship with the couple deteriorated. She also said she concluded that payment for babies is wrong.

Iowa, like most states, has no clear law on surrogacy parenting, but a 1989 law making it a felony to sell an individual to another person specifically exempts surrogate mother arrangements. The law was passed after the New Jersey Supreme Court invalidated surrogacy contracts as contrary to the state's "baby selling" prohibition on payment of money to adopt a child.

In that case, which received wide publicity as the Baby M case, Mary Beth Whitehead agreed to carry a baby for William and Elizabeth Stern for $10,000. The New Jersey court in invalidating the surrogacy contract awarded the Sterns custody but allowed Whitehead visitation.

The Iowa court concluded that the Iowa Legislature "tacitly approved of surrogacy arrangements by exempting them from potential criminal liability for selling children" in response to the Baby M case.

The justices concluded gestational surrogacy agreements promote families "by enabling infertile couples to raise their own children and help bring new life into this world through willing surrogate mothers."

"Banning gestational surrogacy contracts would deprive infertile couples of perhaps the only way to raise their own biological children and would limit the contractual rights of willing surrogates," the court said in an opinion written by Justice Thomas Waterman.

The birth mother's attorney Harold Cassidy said the state law issues are now in the hands of the voters "through their elected legislative representatives."

The court also concluded that any constitutional right to custody, care and control of the baby belongs to the biological father as it denied the woman's constitutional arguments that her due process and equal protection rights were violated. The court said the birth mother waived her parental rights when she signed the surrogacy agreement.

Cassidy, who also represented Whitehead in the Baby M case, said those issues will be appealed because they hinge on federal constitutional issues, not state law.

The case centered on Paul and Chantele Montover, who have discussed their case publicly but are identified in court documents only as P.M. and C.M. They decided in 2016 at age 50 that they wanted to raise a child together. They couldn't have a child on their own so they advertised on Craigslist and agreed to pay a Muscatine woman who responded to the ad offering $13,000 to carry a baby for them.

The woman, identified only as T.B., was impregnated with an egg from an unknown donor and Paul Montover's sperm. She had twins prematurely on Aug. 31, 2016, but one baby died within seven days of birth.

The surviving baby became the center of a legal dispute after the relationship between the Montovers and the birth mother deteriorated and she decided she wanted to keep the infant.

The baby was 2 months old and still in the hospital being treated for issues related to her premature delivery when a judge awarded Paul Montover custody. The birth mother appealed through the courts, but the Montovers maintained custody of the child.

Casey Rigdon, the Montovers' attorney said the case clears the way for couples choosing surrogacy to be confident in that choice.

"It allows people to make decisions about how to raise a family and now people can enter these contracts without interference," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.