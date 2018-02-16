Shawnee Doctors Charged With Unlawful Opioid Distribution

An arrest warrant was filed for two Shawnee pain doctors Friday.

Doctors Jeri Ellis and Dennis Roberts are charged with unlawful distribution of opioids.

The Bureau of Narcotics said they conducted an undercover investigation at the Ellis Family Clinic.

They said painkillers were prescribed to an agent who gave the clinic no medical records and didn't even complain of being in pain.

“It's a minority within a minority, but it's I guess unfortunate that a very small number of prescribers can cause the damage and injury that they do," said Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

State officials said reckless prescribers essentially act as drug dealers and they will continue to hold them accountable.