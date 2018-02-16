Schools Across Oklahoma Receive Threats

Several schools across the metro have received threats in the last two days.

On Thursday morning, administrators at Guthrie Junior High School were notified of a possible threat to student safety. The Guthrie Police Department investigated and took one person into custody.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson said the school shooting this week in Florida brings heightened awareness, but the district focuses on safety year-round.

He said, “I always tell our staff that before education can happen, safety has to happen first.”

Moore Police Department has also been busy dealing with threats. On Thursday, a 16-year-old from Southmoore High School was taken to a treatment facility. Police say the teenager made a “kill list” with actual names of students he wanted to target.

On Friday, Moore Police also arrested a student at Central Junior High School for threatening students at his school.

Oklahoma City Police Department is also investigating multiple threats. One is at Western Heights Middle School, where a 13-year-old threatened to bring a gun to school. He did this over Snapchat. Police say he is being held at the juvenile detention center.

OKC Police are looking into two more threats at Oklahoma City Public Schools as well. Students sent News 9 a screen shot of a Snapchat. It reads “We shooting up Northeast tomorrow & John marshall on Monday”.

The Snapchat continues to say, “Yall have been warned”. Police say there is no imminent threat to the students. At this point, they do not believe the threats are credible.

Police and schools say every threat is being taken seriously and those who are sending the threats will be held responsible if caught.

